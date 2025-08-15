Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $110.04 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,518,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,287 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $110,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,134 shares of company stock worth $1,311,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.