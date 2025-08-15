Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 223 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

