Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,087,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,018,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9%

CAT stock opened at $417.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.