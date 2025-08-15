Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $117,929,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.
Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
