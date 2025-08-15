Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 128,207 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,471,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

