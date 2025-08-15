iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 684.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,397 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

