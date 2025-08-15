Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Holdings Decreased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.4%

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $279.08 and a 52 week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.55.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

