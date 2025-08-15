ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Stake Boosted by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 154.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in ARM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ARM by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $140.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.46. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $182.88.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

