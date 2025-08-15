Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.6% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 432,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 93,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.