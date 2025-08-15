Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after buying an additional 3,401,728 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after purchasing an additional 321,672 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

