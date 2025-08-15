Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $51.33 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,330,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 12.0% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van purchased 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,760. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $34.63 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

