Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after buying an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,831,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,006,000 after purchasing an additional 745,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

