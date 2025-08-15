Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,326 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,715,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,163.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $22,247,892. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,318.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,623.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,778.11. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

