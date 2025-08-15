Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $137.66.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

