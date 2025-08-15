Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1,524.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,667 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,363,000 after purchasing an additional 903,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 488.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,462,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,689,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.