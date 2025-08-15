American Century Companies Inc. Has $977.03 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $977,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $477.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.29 and a 200-day moving average of $526.13. The company has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

