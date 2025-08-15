Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213,555 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,044,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.27% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after buying an additional 599,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,827,000 after purchasing an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $162,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,280 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,299.52. This trade represents a 26.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $223.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.