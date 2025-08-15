Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $335.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.71 and a 200-day moving average of $306.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.59 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.98, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock valued at $213,126,501. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.