Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $297.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.36.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

