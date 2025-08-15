Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lowered by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 8.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Watchman Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 120,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 905.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,823,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 338,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 37,325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

