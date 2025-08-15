Tejara Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Tejara Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 846,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,617 shares during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics comprises 5.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $346,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,793.40. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $165,468.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 901,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,919,483.77. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,434 shares of company stock valued at $99,277 and sold 82,575 shares valued at $1,190,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

