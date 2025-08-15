Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.74 and its 200 day moving average is $191.86.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

