Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 373 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $281.99 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.45.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $282.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.94. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $382.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

