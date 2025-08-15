Horizon Investments LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Oracle by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Coleford Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $24,862,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $312,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $244.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.81. The company has a market cap of $687.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.