E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $624.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $560.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.07 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.58, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.90.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. Bank of America upped their price target on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

