Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 8,274 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.27, a P/E/G ratio of 249.04 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,385,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,612 shares in the company, valued at $28,683,600. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total value of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

