Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Decreased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

