Analysts Set Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Target Price at $822.41

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $822.4091.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $782.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $722.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.81. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $795.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,243 shares of company stock valued at $200,605,051 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 848.0% during the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

