E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Insider Activity

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 15,572 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,590.17. The trade was a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 3,817 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $308,222.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,451.50. The trade was a 80.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,989 shares of company stock valued at $9,558,460 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

