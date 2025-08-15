Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 359 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

