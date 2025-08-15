Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Boston Partners cut its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,606 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,836,755 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.19% of Halliburton worth $41,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 72,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

