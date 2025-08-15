Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,903,000 after buying an additional 148,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after buying an additional 876,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,802,000 after buying an additional 60,654 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,117,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $572.89 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $513.52 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.87. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,952.78. This trade represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,102 shares of company stock valued at $16,303,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

