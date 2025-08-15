E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average of $230.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

