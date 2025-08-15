Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 90.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $536,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,087.68. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total value of $4,352,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,547.20. The trade was a 47.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,642 shares of company stock worth $5,490,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $353.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.62.

NYSE FLUT opened at $289.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 142.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

