Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $290.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

