Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,739,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after buying an additional 646,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $180.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

