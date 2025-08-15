iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 581,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,940,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,809,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.