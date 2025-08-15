Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,014,642 shares of company stock valued at $657,325,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $229.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.