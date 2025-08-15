American Century Companies Inc. Sells 883,615 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 883,615 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.54% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $323,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,116,000 after purchasing an additional 667,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

