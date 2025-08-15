Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $544,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 37,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 128.4% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 444,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,659,000 after buying an additional 249,788 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $354.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.48. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

