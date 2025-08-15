Oak Grove Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

