American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,321,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,374 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.85% of Old National Bancorp worth $261,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,290,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,850 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.83 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.