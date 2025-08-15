Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $246,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

