Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $182.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day moving average is $173.23.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 36.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,488 shares of company stock valued at $80,323,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

