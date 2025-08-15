American Century Companies Inc. Has $472.01 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,021,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $472,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,111.17. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price target on Workday in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $221.92 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.