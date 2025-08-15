Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 248,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 130,277 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 23,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.88, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

