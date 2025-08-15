Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 117,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Stock Up 7.4%

Intel stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

