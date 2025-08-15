SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPLG opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

