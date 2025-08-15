Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 923.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 105.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 94.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $27,464,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.2%

AppFolio stock opened at $265.40 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $326.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.08.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.38, for a total transaction of $996,278.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,512. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total transaction of $1,066,512.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,363.54. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and sold 38,006 shares valued at $10,976,482. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

