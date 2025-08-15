Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

